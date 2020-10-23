I support Steve Mentzer for reelection as a state representative. In my opinion, Mentzer continues to be a strong voice for the 97th District in the state House. One example is a bill he has introduced that would create a new set of guidelines for the pre-authorization process the health insurance companies currently operate under. With the backing of a coalition of physicians groups, this legislation would reform tactics by the insurance companies that currently undermine important medical decisions made between doctors and their patients.

State House Bill 1194 addresses the inefficiencies caused by this prior-authorization process. Currently, insurance companies require physicians to obtain approval from the insurers prior to prescribing medications, conducting important tests or moving forward with specific treatments. This affects patients diagnosed with chronic conditions, cancer, heart disease and many other medical issues.

Mentzer’s bill would require insurance companies to create electronic systems that will enable patients and physicians to access pre-authorization decisions more efficiently. It would also create deadlines for insurers to render these decisions and place more emphasis on physicians’ recommendations on treatment options. This bill would greatly reduce the time for these important medical decisions, resulting, in my view, in much better health care for Pennsylvanians.

This is just one example of the important work Mentzer is doing for the 97th District. He definitely has my vote!

Gus Payne

Manheim Township