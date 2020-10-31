I’ve known state Rep. Steve Mentzer for more than 25 years. My grandchildren are friends with his children.

Mentzer has given back to his local community and our world community in many ways. This includes, among many other deeds, his volunteer work at the Lancaster County Council of Churches Food Hub and his medical missionary work in Central America.

We have someone we can trust representing us in Harrisburg, and I will cast my vote for Steve Mentzer on Tuesday.

Sandra Stabolepszy

Manheim Township