Due to COVID-19, most states, including Pennsylvania, are facing budget shortfalls. Tax revenues are down due to business closures and restrictions during the pandemic.

Pennsylvania passed a short-term budget in late May and will face another budget negotiation in November.

We need to reelect legislators, like state Rep. Steve Mentzer, who have a track record of not increasing taxes on Pennsylvanians. I believe that this governor will be proposing large tax increases to cover this one-time shortfall. Rep. Mentzer has a track record of reaching across the aisle to find nonpartisan solutions to our budget issues without raising taxes.

On Nov. 3, my vote will go to Rep. Mentzer.

Charles Kurtz

Manheim Township