Veterans have an ally in state Rep. Steve Mentzer; he makes veterans a priority when casting votes in Harrisburg. One example is his support for state House Bill 1898, which would eliminate the income requirements for disabled veterans, so they get property tax relief.

Mentzer makes himself available for special events and dedications. Last month, he attended a recognition ceremony for some local Purple Heart recipients.

Every spring, he organizes a pregame veterans event at Clipper Magazine Stadium, at which veterans can enjoy a free night at the ballpark sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

Mentzer has been here for veterans. Veterans in the 97th District: Let’s be there for him on Nov. 3.

Kathy McCullough

Penn Township