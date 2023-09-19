State Rep. Steve Mentzer of Manheim Township posted an article in his Sept. 8 “Mentzer’s Memo” newsletter titled “Shapiro Cuts Off Medical Care for Expecting Mothers.”

Mentzer, a Republican, claims that Real Alternatives, which Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to defund, is a “health service option” that provides “medical support.” According to Real Alternatives’ own website, “As is typical of social service programs this Program is a counseling, mentoring and support program and not intended to be medical.”

Mentzer also claims that “the only prenatal health care Pennsylvania will now pay for is an abortion.” As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, “Although organizations that perform abortions such as Planned Parenthood have received state funding for family planning, they aren’t allocated any money for abortions.”

I call on Rep. Mentzer to correct these errors in his next newsletter to avoid misleading his constituents.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood provides health care services such as sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, as well as Pap tests and breast cancer screening. Planned Parenthood provides birth control to prevent pregnancy, and counseling and referral for pregnant people that includes all options.

Kudos to Gov. Shapiro for supporting comprehensive women’s health care. As a constituent, I would hope that my representative would do the same!

Peggy Rosario

Manheim Township