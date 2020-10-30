As Election Day closes in, like many others, I receive a lot of political flyers in my mailbox. However, I take exception with Dana Hamp Gulick’s campaign. Her criticism of state Rep. Steve Mentzer as being interested in insurance company profits over his constituents is simply wrong, in my view.

Mentzer wants to get rid of complicated rules that make no sense. His vision gets rid of the spiderweb of telephone calls and required approvals that ultimately result in the denial of treatment by big insurance companies.

Instead, Mentzer rethinks whether treatment should be subject to preauthorization and he streamlines the process of insurance approval, so our system is focused on treatment of patients, not profit for the insurance companies.

Mentzer also wants to completely overhaul how insurance companies handle prescription medication coverage. He wants us to have the best prescription medication treatment first, not be required to try a lesser medication that fails to treat our symptoms before we can get what we need. Again, Mentzer puts patients first, not profit for insurance companies or Big Pharma.

His proposed legislation would lower out-of-pocket costs and reduce the money we waste on prescriptions. In short, I believe his reforms are good for everyone.

Insurance companies and Big Pharma both oppose Mentzer’s cutting-edge legislation, and that should say enough about where he stands. In a time when facts matter, I believe the facts show Mentzer stands with us, not profits. On Nov. 3, we should stand with Mentzer.

Nicholas Wachinski

Manheim Township