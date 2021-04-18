Two pieces — including Dr. John Shand’s “This past year has taken a toll on our mental health” and Nikkee Asashon’s “An ICU nurse reflects on a year in COVID-19 trenches” — in the March 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section discussed the psychological and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects related to the lockdown.

These op-eds speak to both the strains on our current mental health system and consider the future of our collective psychological health, post-pandemic, whatever that eventually may look like.

We are painfully aware of the physical consequences that this pandemic has wrought — more than 565,000 American lives lost and thousands whose COVID-19 infections have led to long-term, often severe, damage to their health.

The psychological damage that this virus has wreaked, however, will likely not be fully known for decades.

We as a society need to dig deeply in the coming months to assess both the larger societal picture, as well as our individual mental health needs.

Our leaders and politicians, our physicians and counselors, our spiritual providers and even our peers, friends and allies need to hear from us regarding what those needs are. We must begin to assess and create strategies to mitigate our symptoms and reconstruct existing mental health programs so they allow us to rebuild ourselves from the inside out.

We have a long history of resilience and adaptability, and we have been tested before by many large-scale disasters. We do have the tools and resources that we need to push through this current crisis, but it will take a great collective effort for us to craft effective approaches to care for our mental health needs.

Jennifer Steinbrecher

Millersville