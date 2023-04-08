Guns don’t kill people. Imagine someone saying that. People kill people. In some cases, it may be that the people have a mental health issue, and the number of state mental health facilities that have been closed over the years is a lot.

When I was growing up, you could be placed in a mental health facility if you were acting out. Now, you might get medications.

Also part of the issue is that children are not raised well anymore. Parents don’t take care of them — they give them computers and smartphones and let them do what they want. A sign of the times.

Steve Vogel

Oxford

Editor’s note: This letter mentions mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.