OK, so some people want to take away a woman’s choice when it comes to how she treats her body.

How about adding a mandate to anti-abortion laws stating that if a man chooses to impregnate a woman — regardless of the circumstances — he is financially responsible for that woman and the child he created?

He couldn’t be falsely accused, because DNA paternity tests have nearly 100% accuracy.

This, in my view, is how pro-life can become pro-choice — because the people who are responsible want the choice not to help with the care of that child they created.

Janice Brown

Manheim Township