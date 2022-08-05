After reading the July 19 letter “Women can still control their bodies,” I literally had to close my eyes and take deep breaths to control my blood pressure.

In 2022, what is really astonishing to me is the existence of people who still believe that birth control is solely the responsibility of women. Guess what? If the man uses birth control, there will probably not be a pregnancy!

As the letter writer states, “there are numerous ways to easily, safely and effectively prevent a pregnancy.” Are men not using birth control simply “for the sake of convenience,” as the writer states? No one seems to talk about that.

The writer seems to believe that all pregnancies would result in a happy, healthy birth. Sadly, this is far from true. I think that if a man ever had to carry a deceased fetus within his body, he might change his perspective. As the writer states, “we need to rethink our sex education curriculums.”

This is 2022, and yet the anti-abortion contingent seemingly wants to relegate women to the status of brood mare.

Carol Westfall

Christiana