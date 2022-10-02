Letters to the editor

If we weren’t shopping in Coatesville, where we lived, the two default places to shop for my family back in the 1960s were Prices Corner in Delaware and Watt & Shand in Lancaster city.

What I liked most about Watt & Shand was that the elevator from the parking lot brought you to the second floor, and right out of the elevator was the candy counter. I used my whole allowance one time to buy chocolate-covered bees. They tasted just like a Nestle Crunch chocolate bar. They were all gone by the time I got home. That night my stomach wasn’t growling; it was buzzing.

Richard Beck

Marietta

