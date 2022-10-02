If we weren’t shopping in Coatesville, where we lived, the two default places to shop for my family back in the 1960s were Prices Corner in Delaware and Watt & Shand in Lancaster city.

What I liked most about Watt & Shand was that the elevator from the parking lot brought you to the second floor, and right out of the elevator was the candy counter. I used my whole allowance one time to buy chocolate-covered bees. They tasted just like a Nestle Crunch chocolate bar. They were all gone by the time I got home. That night my stomach wasn’t growling; it was buzzing.

Richard Beck

Marietta