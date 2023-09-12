One of the Labor Day thank-you letters published in the Sept. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline had a misspelling. In “Gratitude for those at LGH,” the letter writer mentioned the late Paul Wedel, whose last name he misspelled.

Wedel served as president and CEO of Lancaster General Hospital from 1964 to 1992. I agree with the letter writer giving credit to Wedel and Dr. Dick Mann for the “continued emphasis on improvement and excellence” at LGH.

Wedel did so much for LGH. There is even a Wedel Drive at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion. Wedel was a leading force behind that pavilion’s construction.

On a completely unrelated note, as a kid I lived in Wedel’s neighborhood. The Wedels were such nice neighbors: A fond memory is a bunch of us kids playing “kick the can” in their yard at night (and that they had a dog named Vaca that ate linoleum).

Cindy Larocca

Mount Gretna