This is a personal tribute to Lancaster retired firefighter Eugene C. Hoffman, who died May 19.

I had the professional and personal opportunities to work with Gene for several years at the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire headquarters and other locations. Over those years, Gene shared knowledge and trained and educated firefighters and others. I served with Gene at numerous incidents.

Gene was an expert photographer. He constructed and furnished a darkroom at headquarters to develop photographs he took with his twin-lens Mamiya camera. He was instrumental in training firefighters in the art of photography.

Gene was also a proponent of having sprinkler systems in all buildings.

Thank you, Gene, for your dedication to the fire service and your never-ending endeavors to prevent fires and save lives and property.

Rest in peace, my brother. It is my honor to have known you and to have served with you when, on numerous occasions, “it all hit the fan.”

Ed Knight

Retired assistant fire marshal

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire