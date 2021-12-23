I smiled when I read the Dec. 14 LNP editorial “House calls,” which described telemedicine as modern-day house calls. That’s because my maternal grandfather, a small-town country doctor in Iowa, made real house calls.

He and my grandma lived an hour’s drive away, and we would occasionally go there to spend the weekend. I loved those trips as a kid, because Grandma was a barrel of fun.

More often than not, the phone would ring in the middle of the night, and Grandpa would go out on a house call. I never heard him complain about it, and I never saw him take a nap during the day.

Many of these calls, of course, involved delivering babies. By a stroke of good fortune, Grandpa was able to make all of his real house calls for all of those years because insulin was discovered in 1921, the year before he was diagnosed with diabetes.

Having graduated from medical school in 1899, Grandpa first traveled to his house calls by horse and buggy, then in a 1929 Model A Ford, which he enjoyed driving until he died in 1959 — even though by that time he owned a car that didn’t need to be cranked.

Grandpa was often paid for his house calls with chickens, eggs and what-have-you, and I once heard him say to Grandma, who was his bookkeeper and office cleaner, “Don’t bother to bill so-and-so, as they can’t afford to pay.”

Weren’t those the days?

Patricia Ruch Miller

Lancaster Township