Henry Horn, who passed away on Aug. 2, was a trailblazer for distance runners in Lancaster County. He was influenced greatly by New Zealander Arthur Lydiard, a renowned distance coach who based his methods on strong endurance and systematic training.

Henry was a young high school boy who read and implemented many of Lydiard’s training concepts. During his three years in high school (1957-60), he won district cross country and track races. He was second in the state cross country championship and second in both the state 1-mile and half-mile runs. He was invited to the prestigious Golden Gate national high school track meet, where he finished fourth in the mile.

Henry was at the core of the development of successful track and cross country teams at McCaskey High School. Along with Kenny Stoudt, Joe Friend and others, he put McCaskey on the path to winning 65 straight dual meets in track and field. In cross country, he established the regimen for future teams that, from 1960 to 1962, placed in the top three in the state team championship.

Henry and his brother John brought our teams together for training in the summer. On Saturday mornings, we would climb into the McCaskey locker room, through a window deliberately left open by us, change and jog out to Williamson Park, now Lancaster County Park, and run the Commando Course, created by the Horns. It was great endurance training and team bonding.

Henry and John were positive influences in my life for which I am most grateful.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor