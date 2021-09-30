Regarding the Sept. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Pawpaws on parade”:

My father-in-law, Enos Beck, had a grove of pawpaws on his property in New Providence. He loved them, but I never cared for the texture.

He told the story of the engineer on the train who would stop by the crossing in New Providence to fill a bag full from a tree growing along the tracks (known by the locals as the Pawpaw Express)!

My husband, Carl, was interviewing a candidate from North Carolina for a teaching position in the Solanco School District. He offered to share a secret. He planned to move to the area in hopes of becoming rich as he planted a rare fruit tree — the pawpaw!

Yvonne Beck

East Hempfield Township