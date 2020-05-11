I was saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Ernest Wood (“Well-known, dedicated OB-GYN in county dies,” May 7).

He always had a smile and a calming manner. I was having my second child and a difficult pregnancy at age 35, after the first one at 25. He always made me feel like it was going to be OK. I delivered three weeks early, after being in labor three times prior to that day. I was so happy to see him in the delivery room. He brought my daughter into this world, and smiled at me and said, “Donna, are you going to do this again in 10 years?”

That was my Dr. Wood, who I will never forget. May he rest in peace.

Donna Cebular

Upper Leacock Township