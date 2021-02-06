I remember learning to swim at Rocky Springs pool. Mom would take us out in the afternoons, and we were there until closing. At age 10, I got to ride down Water Street on the freight train with my dad, who worked 40 years on the railroad. He would take me along three or four times a year, crossing over the Engleside Bridge.

Then we had Rebman’s store with the moon room and all those Halloween costumes in the boxes, where you could see what they looked like.

On Sundays, we would go to Good’s ice cream for a banana boat and to get spit at by the llamas. We’d go to Nichols discount store for school supplies or Two Guys, with the miniature bowling lanes in the back of the store. Then off to Robert Hall Clothes store for school clothes.

We had Antes pet shop on King Street, just down from Joe the Motorist’s Friend.

Speed’s steak and sandwich shop and great thin, greasy pizza from Zangari’s.

Also, we had the King Theatre, where movies were $1.25. And Park City’s fun center, with the go-kart track, game room and ice skating rink.

The good old days are going. Now I work 12 hours a day wearing a face mask and cannot go anywhere on my days off because of this pandemic.

Life was sure more fun back then and is kind of boring now. I would trade hitting the lottery for going back to then. We get old too soon and smart too late.

Joe DeMora

Conestoga Township