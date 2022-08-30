This year marks the 50th anniversary of cross country in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. In the beginning, there were no sections; we all were in one league.

I ran for Columbia High School, one of the smallest schools at that time, and we competed against much larger schools such as Hempfield, Manheim Township and McCaskey. Our team compiled a 12-4 league record, finished second at the Class B district meet at Hershey and placed seventh out of 27 teams at the state meet in State College.

The league had many outstanding runners. Glenn Wimer from Solanco and Tom Haines from Manheim Township come to mind, as well as legendary coaches like Art Harrington from Solanco and George Gerber from Annville-Cleona.

Our team was composed of senior captain Gary Kauffman, senior co-captain Steve Boyles, seniors Clyde Kriner and Greg Rutter; juniors Rob Anderson and myself; and sophomores Gordie Overmeyer, Neil Howard, Harvey Gantz and Eugene Raymond. Bob Ulrich was the coach.

Columbia has had outstanding distance runners over the years — Paul Holt, Greg Hershey, and Katie Shelley come to mind — but no team has ever accomplished what our team did 50 years ago. We may not have drawn the crowds like football and basketball, but we ran hard every meet, and we were proud to represent the crimson and gold. Not bad for a group of young men from a small school.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township