I want to thank LNP | LancasterOnline and Chad Umble for the very nice article on April 4 about our diner (“Goodbye to Clearview”), Dixie Kaley for her kind words and fond memories in the article and all the customers for their support over the many years.

Looking back over the years, my love of the food business and the diner were very special for me. As my wife, Miriam, and our family kept working at the diner from 1970s through the late 1990s, we did our best to keep it going.

I also worked at the Dutch Pantry, the Host Farm Resort (1965-69) and then back to the Clearview until Miriam and I left to work at Hoss’s Steak & Seahouse. I also worked for the Keystone Diner.

To all of our employees and the many customers, thanks for the memories.

Stanley Mumma

Mount Joy Township