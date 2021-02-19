Even though I grew up in Columbia, my grandparents, Myra and Albert Wilson, lived on Green Street in Lancaster. We were limited to roaming only between Green Street and North Street, where my cousins, the Polites, lived.

Sports was a small part of life growing up. Education was always preached in the Black community. Leon “Buddy” Glover’s success speaks for itself.

With that said, we had some competitive games at what was then Higbee Elementary School with Sonny Brown, Tony Jefferson, Brent Hawkins and, of course, Buddy.

The last time I saw this beautiful person was months ago. Before I entered Teck’s News, a voice shouted, “I got Jimmy.” I turned around and it was Buddy, who guarded me when we played basketball. We laughed, because we scored just two points per game.

God bless the Glover family. The School District of Lancaster lost a gem.

Rename Edward Hand Middle School as Leon Glover Jr. Middle School as soon as possible!

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster