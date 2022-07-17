In response to the July 3 letter “A.B. Rote & Co.’s place in history” and the June 19 article “Sound structure,” I would like to add a few thoughts.

I was a caregiver to the late Andrew B. Rote. One of his favorite activities was to drive through Long’s Park and enjoy its beauty. We would always stop on top of the hill overlooking the amphitheater. The peace that overcame him and the spark in his eyes told the whole story. He was satisfied with the beauty and the end result that his company had a part in.

He was a humble man. I know, as I cared for him in his last years of life. However, more should be added to the story of the history of the amphitheater. A.B. Rote & Co. deserves some recognition in the written history of this unique and frequently used structure.

Teresa Martin

Strasburg