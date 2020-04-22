My heart goes out to the business owners who have worked hard all their lives to build a business and provide jobs for people. My heart also goes out to the many people who have lost their jobs — to young families who have rent and/or mortgages to pay and children to feed and clothe.

In 1957 my mother and her six children were sick for a week during the influenza pandemic. Schools were closed for only a few days — because too many sick children were absent. Businesses were not closed or shut down. There were 69,800 deaths in the United States, according to the Encylopedia Britannica. The government was not involved.

I appreciate your desire to keep us older ones protected from illness. You have locked down the retirement homes and many of us older folks are isolating ourselves with younger people getting our groceries, etc. But the reality is that few of us will live to be 100 years old. We will all die from complications of something — cancer, pneumonia or another affliction. This is just part of life.

So, why not let the young, healthy and strong people work? They can wear masks or take certain precautions to keep from becoming ill. I hope you can all get back to your jobs very soon.

Rhoda Forry

West Hempfield Township