United States merchant mariners will finally have an everlasting memorial stone placed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, in tribute to their service during World War II.

A veteran myself, I stepped up to make this happen — never forget.

I performed many military honors at Indiantown Gap with the Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard. I never thought about the monuments from different wars there until I was asked about the merchant mariners; about 90 of them are interred there. There are a few memorials, but they all have to be sponsored by a 501(c)(3) organization. Lititz VFW Post 1463 is the sponsor of the merchant mariners’ memorial.

The stone and inscription will be dedicated at noon on June 4 in Section 20. There will be two veterans of the merchant mariners present to be honored for their service.

There will be a Vietnam War memorial stone with a plaque dedicated in October. The sponsor for this is the Elizabethtown group Blankets of Honor.

Thanks to all who made these memorials happen. And thank you for your service, Bill Kelley and Bill Balabanow and all your brothers.

Clyde R. Snyder III

Lancaster Township