Memorial service instilled pride (letter) Aug 1, 2020 The last few months, I sometimes was not feeling so proud of my country. But Thursday, watching the memorial service for U.S. Rep. John Lewis, I am proud again, and I am reminded why. Thank you, Congressman.Bradley Igou East Hempfield Township