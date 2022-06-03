As I am writing this letter, I am hearing fireworks being set off in the area surrounding my home. I’d like to remind these people that Memorial Day is not a time of celebration, but rather a time of remembrance. We honor those who have served in our great military and who have paid the supreme sacrifice by laying down their lives for us.

Please save your fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend and celebrate our independence then. In the meantime, please take the time to thank a veteran for his or her service to our country and take a moment of silence and honor those who never returned to it. That is what Memorial Day is about.

William Kraft

Manor Township