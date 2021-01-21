My dear brothers and sisters,

I was touched by our former first lady’s parting words to our nation. I am thankful and grateful for Melania Trump’s service for our families and nation! Following are her closing words to us. You can find her complete speech online.

“The promise of this nation belongs to all of us. Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits into your daily lives.

“In all circumstances, I ask every American to be ambassadors of Be Best. To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.

“Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith.

“No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your first lady.

“To all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever.

“Thank you, God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

May the holy spirit of God flow across our nation and touch all hearts.

Darlene Graver

Strasburg