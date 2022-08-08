A letter to my Republican and independent friends:

I believe that Bob Hollister is the 11th Congressional District candidate who has the best interests of all the people of Lancaster County at heart. He is a Democrat who understands the legitimate concerns of Republicans and Democrats — he is a former Republican.

The Republican Party and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker are out of touch, in my view; they speak with and listen to only the like-minded. Their focus is on tribal identity, not policies that will help you or your neighbors.

We need to have constructive dialogues across party lines. We need to move this country forward.

I urge my Republican and independent friends to meet Hollister and listen to him. I think you will find that you have a meaningful choice this year.

Lois Herr

Mount Gretna