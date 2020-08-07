Of the 30 million Americans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than five million have also lost their health insurance. While workers in Canada and Taiwan have also been displaced, none of them have lost their health insurance because health care in their countries is not linked to employment. This is also true of the elderly in the U.S. who are covered by Medicare, although America’s Medicare is in need of improvement because over the years the forces of privatization have led to many financial gaps in coverage.

Some Americans reject and do not wish to pay for a Canadian-style universal health care system because they believe it would enable the undeserving lazy and intemperate to have access to health care. Those who object to a universal health care system for this reason should consider the example of our highway system.

Murders, gangsters, pimps and drug dealers all travel freely on our roads because we, as a nation, believe that the benefits to the vast majority of our citizens who play by the rules far outweigh the benefits to the criminal element.

Similarly, an improved “Medicare for All” health care system should not be denied to the vast majority because of the few who are perceived to not deserve it.

While the assurance that one can never lose access to quality health care is the greatest advantage of a universal system, there are many other advantages as well.

Improved Medicare for All is the answer to America’s immediate health care and economic crises and has long-term benefits as well.

William R. Davidson Jr. M.D.

Jonestown