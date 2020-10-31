Wow! The prestigious New England Journal of Medicine has failed us all big-time. The Oct. 9 front page of LNP | LancasterOnline had an article with the headline “Top medical journal opposes Trump reelection.”

The journal wrote in its editorial that the Trump administration “has turned to uninformed ‘opinion leaders’ ... who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies.”

Added Dr. Clifford Rosen, associate editor of the journal: “We were seeing anti-science and poor leadership.”

Really?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Robert Redfield are all poor leaders? These doctors were standing right beside President Donald Trump throughout the early days of his news briefings about COVID-19. If the New England Journal of Medicine saw early on that there was bad advice and leadership, why wouldn’t it — as a “prestigious” organization — warn us all about this immediately?

Instead of blaming Trump for all of the unnecessary deaths, it could have contributed to there being fewer deaths with its “expert” knowledge early on. We also seemingly didn’t hear early in the pandemic from this journal about any different direction or advice it might have for the Trump administration.

Thanks for this “prestigious” warning nine months late.

Ralph Herman Jr.

East Drumore Township