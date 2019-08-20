Lancaster has just lost two medical giants with the passing of physicians James Argires and Joseph Besecker. They moved to our county after medical college and service in the military. Dr. Besecker was a lieutenant commander in the Navy and Dr. Argires was a Marine in the Korean War. Dr. Besecker was the doctor when it came to pediatrics, and Dr. Argires was a top neurologist. Both doctors had a major impact on our community and saved countless lives. I was fortunate to have known them and served on various boards with them.
Both had tremendous insight and always strived to make our community a better place to live. They indeed will be missed.
Gibson E. Armstrong
Strasburg Township