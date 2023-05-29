On behalf of our entire family, I’d like to give a heartfelt thank-you to the entire staff at the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center on Harrisburg Pike for their outstanding care, courtesy and compassion shown to my father and our entire family during his recent stay.

From the emergency room staff to the intensive-care unit personnel, we could not have asked for more at such a difficult time.

You are truly outstanding. I wish I could name all of you here, but you know who you are. You are wonderful and caring people, and we will never forget the love and care you shared with all of us during his last days.

Dave Oblender

Rapho Township