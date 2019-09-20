While organizing to “Take Back St. Joseph’s” — the hospital UPMC Pinnacle closed against the wishes of the community — the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA became aware of disturbing health care practices at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, the only hospital we have left within Lancaster city limits.
From May through December 2017, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health wronged patients, including poor and dispossessed mothers, by submitting false claims to Medicaid for obstetric ultrasounds (“LGH parent to pay $275K in billing case,” June 27). Many of these were high-risk pregnancies in patients who needed results in a timely manner, but didn’t receive them, sometimes until more than 90 days afterward.
The Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA is holding a Medicaid march at 1 p.m. Saturday starting at Penn Square and marching to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. It’s coordinated with other statewide Medicaid marches.
Put People First! PA will be joined by leaders of the National Homeless Union from North Carolina, New York, Massachusetts and California to stand with us in solidarity and to identify leaders to start a Lancaster Homeless Union. Lancaster will be the first homeless union in the rebuilding of the homeless union movement in Pennsylvania!
Join the Nonviolent Medicaid Army of Put People First! PA as we demand that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital fulfill our health care rights, and that legislators and the wealthy stop the attacks on Medicaid. These amount to attacks on the poor, attacks on expectant parents and attacks on our communities.
Tammy Rojas
Lancaster