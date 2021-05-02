It’s time for Pennsylvania lawmakers to fairly fund long-term care providers that care for thousands of older Pennsylvanians in nursing homes.

Medicaid funding, which covers most of the costs of care, has been flatlined by the Wolf administration. After a year of being in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing home administrators watched helplessly as Gov. Tom Wolf once again proposed flat funding in his budget for the commonwealth’s 2021-22 fiscal year.

The pandemic has increased the cost of care so much that it will be impossible for nursing homes to keep serving our older Pennsylvanians.

In less than a year, our communities have spent more than $1.3 million to tackle COVID-19 with testing and staffing, plus the increasing costs of infection control and air quality, personal protective equipment and recruitment and retention.

The Medicaid funding we receive only covers about 50% of the cost of care, yet we continue to provide the highest quality of care and services to our residents, and competitive wages and benefits to our nurses and caregivers.

Unfortunately, our residents who pay privately or with private insurance have always had to shoulder the burden to keep our doors open. With the governor’s flat Medicaid funding, there is no amount of private pay rate increase that will keep us financially solvent.

The pandemic isn’t over for us. It goes on every single day. Much has been written in the past year about the fact that underfunding nursing home expenses sets up the industry for the tragic results of COVID-19. To not learn from that and respond appropriately would be tragic.

Lora Gomboc

Director of Health Care Services

Garden Spot Communities