Recent polling indicates that trust in the U.S. corporate media remains at near-record lows. In fact, the United States ranked last among 46 countries in a June 2021 poll conducted by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

I don’t think this comes as a surprise to most people who are aware of the preponderance of misinformation in the national media regarding critically important issues.

What is surprising is that the media don’t seem to care. Do they lack introspection, or has their primary role changed from one of honestly informing the public and holding powerful interests accountable to a different role, characterized by controlling people’s thoughts and behaviors?

Some academic journalists are now suggesting that the media should abandon objectivity as a standard in reporting, given that it is too neutral.

Thankfully, there are a number of independent, investigative journalists who still abide by the core principles of journalistic ethics, unlike many of their mainstream counterparts. I would encourage everyone to read the works of Glenn Greenwald, Aaron Maté, Matt Taibbi, Andy Ngo, Leighton Woodhouse, Bari Weiss, John Solomon and Sharyl Attkisson. In doing so, the reader will be quickly reminded of real journalism that is honest, objective and fact-based — rather than misinformation that is intentionally biased by selective omission, political spin and questionable sourcing.

What a refreshing departure from the unreliable, narrative-first, facts-later propaganda that dominates the corporate press. The American people deserve better. The truth is out there; you just have to look for it

Thomas Erisman

Pequea Township