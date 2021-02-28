I wonder if anyone out there is as disappointed as I am with the media’s neverending coverage of opinions expressed by people like Bill Gates, Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Very few people could not care less if occasional articles are published quoting some of the opinions expressed by any of these people.

However, to have articles in newspapers and segments on broadcast media quoting every utterance of any of these folks is downright ridiculous and an insult to readers and viewers alike.

This past year has been an absolute nightmare for everyone dealing with COVID-19, the presidential campaign, riots, etc.

To hear Gates — admittedly an astounding financial success — give us his opinions on global warming and what we should eat makes one wonder who made him an expert on anything.

Dr. Fauci has seemingly changed his mind and contradicted himself more than the average person can count.

Ocasio-Cortez ... well, what can I say? Her comments, no matter how seemingly inane, are quoted everywhere, as if she is the ultimate expert on all things public and political. To quote our new leader, “C’mon, man!”

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata