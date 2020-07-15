What would the effect on race relations in America be if the news media featured only incidents of violent crime in which the assailant was Black and the victim was white — only citing skin color when the incident fits this pattern and burying any incidents that don’t? (Never mind the fact that most people of any skin color do not assail people, and that every violent crime is the intentional act of an individual human being.)

This is exactly what the news media has done with police officers. There are actually more incidents that don’t fit the pattern of white cops killing Black people. If you don’t believe that, peruse The Washington Post’s superb, searchable database of police shootings.

But the media seemingly ignores these stories to push its narrative of police racism. The results have been horrific.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster