I am outraged by what I view as lying by a large part of the media in favor of Democrats. From what I’ve seen, this part of the media doesn’t give you the whole story on an issue if it is bad for Democrats or good for President Donald Trump.

Some of these media outlets weren’t showing all of the looting, burning and rioting going on in some Democratic-run cities. So you might have not have seen how bad it was.

I didn’t see Joe Biden strongly condemn this violence until it was hurting his poll numbers. When he did finally loudly condemn it, he and his media pals blamed it on Trump. This occurred even though the president offered federal help, only to be turned down by mayors or governors.

These Democratic mayors essentially accuse Trump of being a dictator, but they made their own decisions for their cities. When the results of their decisions caused big problems for their citizens, they blamed it on Trump. That is just lying.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 26, tens of thousands of Christians participated in the Washington Prayer March at the National Mall. How many media outlets even mentioned it? If it had been a couple of dozen Black Lives Matter people, I bet it would have been all over the news.

This is a very sad time for our country!

Dennis Summers

New Holland