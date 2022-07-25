I am responding to the news that former President Donald Trump was accused of failing to adequately respond to a subpoena from the New York attorney general.

I was under the impression that the witch hunt had passed. Well, not according to Democrats. Trump’s attorney insisted that he provided more than 6 million documents on 103 Trump entities for an eight-year period.

Of course, President Joe Biden has said that Trump needs to be investigated. Biden brushes his son’s business ventures under the rug, but he certainly knows all of Trump’s. It’s just another distraction from the Biden family’s problems.

The lack of media coverage of the many catastrophes of the Biden-Harris administration is a farce that I believe the left-wing media continue to perpetuate. The record inflation numbers of the past several months have affected all of our pocketbooks. In my view, Biden is to blame for this; however, the left-wing media continue to protect him, claiming that the inflation is “Vladimir Putin’s inflation’’ or is in large part due to “price gouging’’ from major corporations.

If you hold Trump to an elevated standard, then do the same for Biden. This lack of media attention on Biden’s problems most certainly influenced the 2020 election, and will likely also have an effect in 2024 if both Biden and Trump run again.

I believe that Biden and the rest of his family are more crooked than the Trumps ever will be. But the left-wing media don’t touch any of them.

Margaret Weit

Lancaster