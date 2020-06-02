The glass is neither half-full nor half-empty. The glass is mostly filled with good stuff and a little bad stuff.

But if you follow the news, you will be told that things are really bad. And if there is no bad news locally, the media will cover some from another country.

The truth is there are more good things than bad that happen every day, but you will not hear about that majority in the news. So get away from those distortions and observe for yourself, and you will see what I’m saying. Don’t let the media destroy reality and get you all scared.

In case you did not get the email, there were not Ten Commandments — there were 11. I believe the 11th commandment is “do the right thing.” So do your part and keep your glass full of the right things.

If I am shot and killed by a police officer when I am breaking the law, it is my fault. Because if I had been doing the right thing, the police would not be after me — and that should be the 11th commandment.

Norman Bollinger

Manor Township