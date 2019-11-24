Over the past three years, CNN and the rest of the leftist echo chamber have dropped more bombshells on President Donald Trump than were dropped on Berlin at the end of World War II. The difference being the Berlin bombshells ended the reign of the Third Reich, but the CNN bombshells fizzled.
The leftist media has done an incredible job of ignoring misdeeds of Democrats and continuing to assist Democrats in an attempt to unseat a duly elected president with unvetted anonymous sources and unproven allegations against Trump.
It has become commonplace for the left to ignore crimes by Democrats while accusing Trump of the same crimes with no evidence against him.
The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign paid more than $5 million to find dirt on candidate Trump. Yet we spent millions of taxpayer dollars and hobbled the presidency for two years on an investigation of Trump-Russian collusion, without evidence to suggest such collusion occurred.
I recall a chief Trump accuser, U.S. Rep Adam Schiff, admitting there was no evidence of Russian collusion but saying that was all the more reason to investigate. What?
Now we have clear evidence former Vice President Joe Biden strong-armed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating a business that employed his son, threatening to withhold a billion dollars in foreign aid. And shifty Schiff is trying to impeach Trump for asking if that can be investigated? What?
What came first, the chicken or the egg? The new riddle for today is now, “Does the Democratic Party control the media or does the media control the Democratic Party?”
Ted Fabianski
Manor Township