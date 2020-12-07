So Joe Biden will be president. I am wondering what the mainstream media will do now. They spent the last four years reporting mostly negative stuff about President Donald Trump, some of which, in my view, was not true. They ignored anything Trump did well and delayed retractions of anything shown not to be accurate — for example, broadcasting pictures of immigrant children in cages. Those images were taken during the Obama presidency.

Barack Obama first said Trump would ruin the economy but then when the economy took off, claimed credit for it. Will Biden be asked any hard questions instead of asking him what flavor ice cream he prefers? Will the media criticize Biden or his family members like they did Trump and his family? It seems to me that Hunter Biden would probably have been investigated if his name was Hunter Trump.

Democrats say Trump alienated our allies by getting NATO members to pay more for their defense. Trump slowed illegal immigration by building a wall and getting Mexico to stop letting migrant caravans pass through to the U.S.

Biden says he will rejoin the Paris climate agreement, which many believe was less favorable for the United States than for other members; reenter the Iran nuclear agreement; and revoke the Trump tax cuts. Democrats also want to cancel student debt. What about all the people who paid their student debt? This is not fair. And immigrants here illegally are just that — here illegally.

John Nickle

Manheim Township