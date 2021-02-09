After reviewing recent events — namely Congress meeting to confirm Joe Biden as president and the Washington, D.C., protests and the small contingent that rioted at the U.S. Capitol — I’m disgusted. Not disgusted just at the rioters but also at the Democrats, Republicans and the media that all played a hand in it. Let me explain: The Democrats for four years said the most vile, disgusting, vicious, hateful things about President Donald Trump and his supporters, even explaining away the violence that went on last summer as for a worthy cause. Now we are told they want unity. No one should ever believe that. In my view, the Democrats always have stood for division and hatred. Unity only seemed to matter when they were condemning conservatives. I think Democrats are disgusting, vile, low-life hypocrites.

The Republicans must have known those folks protesting had been mentally overcharged and were ready for trouble, but they kept egging them on. Where’s the leadership?

As for the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board and Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy and Deputy Opinion Editor Chris Otto: Where were the letters condemning all the violence that took place last summer, and those condemning Democrats’ vile rhetoric the past four years? I believe the media are also the reason those guys protested in Washington. Your editorials and letters to the editor are so disgusting, biased and hatred-inciting that, in my view, you are also responsible for that riot. How about you clean up your act before pointing fingers? Please mature yourselves!

B.L. Nolt

East Earl Township