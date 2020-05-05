I worry that Pennsylvania’s governor is enjoying his new control over our lives and is looking for justification not to give it up.

An article in the May 2 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Wolf OKs counties to reopen in part”) explained that one of the state’s key criteria for a county reopening is “fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day period.”

This seems wrong for two reasons. First, I believe it is easy to manipulate to get any desired answer. No testing rate is specified, so increased testing rates may result in more reported cases, and less testing may result in fewer reported cases.

Second, our governor’s stated original goal for the shutdown and social distancing was to slow the case growth so that health care resources, particularly in hospitals, could be increased to support the fight against the virus.

Wouldn’t a more appropriate criterion be the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations over a period of time? Politicians could not so easily manipulate it to support their predetermined actions. And it would more directly measure the stress that the virus is putting on our hospital resources.

John Null

East Hempfield Township