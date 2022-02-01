I am responding to the Jan. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline article about Christian Farmers Outreach and the bracelets they hand out to people (“Christian Farmers Outreach has voice at City Gate”).

While I’m sure the intentions are good, I am troubled by the meaning they attach to the beads — especially that black represents sin and white represents salvation.

In our racialized society, I believe this only perpetuates very harmful stereotypes attached to race. I recently saw a program in which African American children held up signs stating “I am not a thug” and “I am not a criminal.” This breaks my heart. No child should ever have to defend themselves against such stereotypes.

It is also not helpful for white people to assume that they are somehow more pure or closer to salvation because they are white. In fact, the Bible often uses the color white to describe a fearful leprous condition that made people unclean. So why should white refer to salvation?

Instead of using such racialized colors, I would urge Christian Farmers Outreach to choose colors that do not exacerbate our society’s racism. Indeed, for salvation, one could use a bead with a rainbow of colors to represent God’s promise of everlasting care toward all creatures on earth (Genesis 9:15-16).

Linda Gehman Peachey

Lancaster