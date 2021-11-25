This letter is for a lady who paid for my lunch, my sister’s lunch and my best friend’s lunch on Sept. 16 at Columbia Diner. What a special treat, and we thank you very much. That was very kind of you and appreciated.

We wanted to tip our waiter, only to find out that it was also taken care of. The girls and I decided to pay it forward and give him another tip on top of that one.

We told him he was very kind and gave us such good service that we appreciated him going the extra mile. He was very patient with us. May you both be blessed! There are still kind and wonderful people in this world!

Dianne Miller

Lancaster Township