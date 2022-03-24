I think this year’s political advertisements say a lot about the moral ethics, integrity and character of the candidates. An example is the ad that has been airing on WGAL recently for Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. We need to be aware and pay attention.

While NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed after winning a race in October, the fans were yelling profanities against President Joe Biden in the background.

The reporter conducting the interview thought they were yelling “Let’s Go Brandon.” But that’s not what they were yelling. So some supporters of former President Donald Trump are now using “Let’s Go Brandon” as a code for profanity against Biden.

That includes McCormick. He is using that same code for profanity in his campaign ad that has been aired on WGAL. And McCormick approved this message. Perhaps he thinks he is a Republican (maybe in name only), but does he really represent the values of a conservative?

I believe that it just goes to the show the moral ethics of McCormick’s character. Remember that when you go to the polls or vote by mail-in ballot. We don’t need any more bullies in Washington, D.C.

Linda Annan

Millersville