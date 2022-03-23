U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has frequently pledged in public to do everything in his power to keep Democratic legislation from being passed in Congress. He has admitted that he is unwilling to work to pass any bipartisan bills in Congress.

In my view, he and any other members of Congress who will not serve the people and honor their oath of office have no business being in government. They all should resign and have their pensions forfeited.

I hope that every voter in the May primary refuses to vote for any candidates who have no intention of working with the other party.

I am disgusted with politicians.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township