An open letter to Sens. Robert Casey and Patrick Toomey:
I’ve followed the reporting on the impeachment process in the U.S. House and now the upcoming Senate trial, or lack thereof, for President Donald Trump. The House has developed two articles of impeachment (fait accompli).
Before the trial, two Republican senators, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, made public statements that should give us reason for concern. Both have said they aren’t interested in an impartial/fair impeachment trial as it relates to Trump. A few of their public statements: “I’m not impartial about this at all,” “I’m not an impartial juror” (McConnell), and “I have made up my mind,” “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here” (Graham).
There is no ambiguity in any of these statements. Therefore, the two senators should be expected to take one of the following paths: 1) Recuse themselves; 2) don’t take the required oath to be impartial jurors (they did so Thursday; this might constitute perjury); or 3) they should be disqualified by the presiding judge, Chief Justice John Roberts.
I call on you, Sens. Casey and Toomey, to make or join in a motion that McConnell and Graham be disqualified to sit as jurors during the impeachment trial.
With them ineligible to take the oath, three Republican senators voting with the other party would create a majority and be able to set rules, call witnesses and demand a discourse required by their oaths to conduct a fair and impartial trial and protect and defend the Constitution.
Martin Dees Jr.
East Hempfield Township