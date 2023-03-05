Youths making a positive impact on the younger generation is something we often talk about wanting to see, but it is often overlooked when it is taking place.

Such an example was witnessed with Lancaster Rec’s Little Hoopers this season. We have coach Ayanda Jefferson as the lead instructor and several members of the McCaskey High School girls basketball team making a difference in the lives of young children as they enjoy learning about basketball.

Not only are these high school students showing up to help the younger kids, but they are doing it with genuine excitement and sincere interest. It’s not just about spending some time in a gym or practicing drills. They individually take time to memorize the kids’ names and provide exhilarating cheers as the younger players practice their skills. They inspire, engage with and motivate every player. They are taking it to the next level and making a difference.

Thank you, coach Ayanda and the McCaskey girls basketball players, for truly making a positive impact in the lives of young children throughout the city!

Brandy Al fayadh

Lancaster